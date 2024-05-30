Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, an additional RBI, a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-1 victory over the Giants.

Schwarber got the Phillies started with an opposite-field homer off Kyle Harrison to lead off the first inning. He'd drive in a second run with a base hit in the eighth, extending Philadelphia's lead to 5-0. It's the third straight two-hit game for Schwarber -- he's gone 6-for-12 with two homers, four RBI and two steals in that span. He's boosted his slash line to .246/.369/.425 with 11 homers, 35 RBI and 43 runs scored across 55 games while going 4-for-5 in stolen base attempts.