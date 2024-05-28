Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and a stolen base in Monday's loss to San Francisco.

Schwarber put the Phillies on the board in the third inning with a two-run shot off reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell. It was his fourth homer against a lefty this season, and he's now batting a lofty .333 (27-for-71) against southpaw hurlers. Overall, Schwarber's .359 OBP this season is on pace for the second-highest mark of his career.