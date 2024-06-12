Schwarber went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Red Sox.

The veteran slugger led off the game with a deep blast to right field off Kutter Crawford, then did it again to lead off the fifth. Schwarber's June exploits have become legendary -- per Paul Casella of MLB.com, he's averaging one homer every 10.4 at-bats in his career during the month, the best pace in MLB history ahead of Babe Ruth's 10.6. Schwarber's current groove extends back to late May, and over his last 12 games he's slashing .277/.382/.532 with four long balls and seven RBI.