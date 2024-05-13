Schwarber is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Schwarber is on the bench for a third straight game due to lower-back soreness, but the 31-year-old is holding out hope for returning to the lineup for the Phillies' final game at Citi Field on Tuesday before the four-game series with the Mets shifts back to Philadelphia. With Schwarber out of the starting nine, Nick Castellanos will get a day out of the outfield and will serve as the Phillies' designated hitter.