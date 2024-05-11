Schwarber (back) will sit for Saturday's game against the Marlins, as expected.

He left Friday's game in the ninth inning with a sore back and told reporters he'd probably take Saturday off, which is indeed the case. Cristian Pache draws the start in left field with Whit Merrifield starting at third base and Alec Bohm getting the nod at designated hitter. Schwarber's back was still a bit tight Saturday, per manager Rob Thompson, and they're taking it day by day, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.