Schwarber left in the ninth inning of Friday's 8-2 win over the Marlins due to a sore back, per MLB.com.

Schwarber's back tightened on his last swing in the seventh inning, and Kody Clemens came in to pinch hit in the ninth frame. Schwarber noted that he'll "probably take [Saturday] off...hopefully I'll wake up [Saturday] feeling better, and we'll keep going." The 31-year-old went 2-for-5 with a two-run single in the fourth inning in Friday's win.