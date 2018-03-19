Phillies' Luis Garcia: Having solid spring
Garcia has given up three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out eight across 6.1 innings this spring.
Garcia is coming off a stellar season in which he posted a 2.65 ERA across 71.1 innings while recording 60 strikeouts. He looks just about ready for the 2018 season and figures to be in a setup role out of the Philadelphia bullpen in front of Hector Neris.
