Garcia has given up three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out eight across 6.1 innings this spring.

Garcia is coming off a stellar season in which he posted a 2.65 ERA across 71.1 innings while recording 60 strikeouts. He looks just about ready for the 2018 season and figures to be in a setup role out of the Philadelphia bullpen in front of Hector Neris.

