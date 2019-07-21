Phillies' Maikel Franco: Remains on bench
Franco is not in the lineup Sunday against the Pirates.
Franco has been in and out of the lineup this week, as he missed two games earlier in the week due to a combination of a benching and a groin injury. He will now sit for two of the team's three games against the Pirates after also bowing out of the lineup Saturday. Brad Miller has gained playing time in his place, and will start at third base and bat fifth Sunday.
