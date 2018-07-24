Phillies' Maikel Franco: Slugs two homers

Franco went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs Monday against the Dodgers.

Franco delivered his 14th and 15th homers of the season in the series opener. He cut the deficit to one in the ninth against Kenley Jansen after launching a solo home run. Franco is having a solid month of July, batting .333 with five home runs and 11 RBI over 17 games. He'll look to stay hot at the dish as the second half of the season unfolds.

