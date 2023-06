Song (back) is on track to begin a rehab assignment next week, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Song has advanced to simulated games in his recovery from a lingering back injury and is about ready to return to live action on the farm. It'll probably be a lengthy minor-league rehab stint for the Rule 5 Draft pick as the Phillies sort out where he might fit on their active major-league roster. He has yet to appear in a big-league game at age 26.