Song's (back) rehab is moving to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where he will pitch Saturday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The club must activate him by July 28, at which point he will either join the Phillies' active roster or be returned to the Red Sox, his original team before Philadelphia selected Song in the 2022 Rule 5 Draft. Walks have been a problem for Song during his rehab assignment, as he has a 3.52 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and an 11:7 K:BB in 7.2 innings across six appearances.