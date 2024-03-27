Song, who was placed on Double-A Portland's 60-day injured list Wednesday, is slated to undergo Tommy John surgery in the near future, Chris Hatfield of SoxProspects.com reports.

The elbow injury is another speed bump in the development process for Song, who didn't pitch from 2020 through 2022 while fulfilling a military commitment. He was a Rule 5 selection of the Phillies last offseason before ultimately being returned to the Red Sox in August after he didn't make his MLB debut while spending much of the first half of the season recovering from a back injury. Song will now likely be sidelined until around midseason in 2025, and he will be 27 years old by that time.