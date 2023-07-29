The Phillies reinstated Song (back) from the 60-day injured list Saturday and designated him for assignment.

Song has been on the injured list all season, though he began a rehab assignment June 28. Song performed well during his first four games with Single-A Clearwater, but he struggled as he moved to Double-A Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The Phillies now have until Tuesday to trade Song or place him on waivers. If Song clears waivers, the Rule 5 selection will be offered back to the Red Sox.