Song (back) has been transferred to Double-A Reading to continue his rehab assignment.

Song posted a 1.93 ERA and 7:5 K:BB over 4.2 innings in four rehab appearances with Low-A Clearwater and is now ready to move up a couple levels. The Rule 5 pick has been out all season with a back issue but could be an option for the Phillies' bullpen before the end of the month.