Song (back) will begin a rehab assignment Wednesday with Single-A Clearwater.

The expectation is that Song will remain on the farm throughout the full 30-day rehab window. He was a Rule 5 Draft pick this winter and the Phillies likely want to delay a decision on where he fits with their major-league club. The 26-year-old graduate from the United States Naval Academy has never pitched in a game at the MLB level.