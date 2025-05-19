Song (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Florida Complex League Red Sox on Tuesday, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reports.

Song hasn't pitched since 2023 because of back surgery and then Tommy John surgery but has been cleared for game action following a lengthy rehab. The righty has been touching 97 mph during live batting practice sessions and the plan is to eventually assign him to Double-A Portland and develop him as a multi-inning reliever. Song will turn 28 next week, as the start of his pro career was delayed as he completed military service obligations.