Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Monday that Kerkering is still rebuilding his strength after a bout with the flu and might not be ready for Opening Day, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Kerkering hasn't made a Grapefruit League appearance since March 1 and is still working on regaining his stamina. While the illness is not a long-term concern, it has limited him to just two outings this spring and the Phillies don't want to rush the young reliever back. If Kerkering does have to wind up missing some time, he shouldn't be out long.