Kerkering (forearm) will be activated from the injured list before Sunday's game versus the Pirates, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Kerkering got a late start to the season due to illness and a right forearm strain, but he looked sharp on his rehab assignment with a 10:0 K:BB over 4.1 shutout innings. The 23-year-old might be eased into high-leverage situations, but it shouldn't be long before he's one of the Phillies' most trusted relievers.
