Manager Rob Thomson said Saturday that Kerkering (illness) will begin the regular season on the injured list, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Kerkering has been sidelined since the beginning of March due to a bad bout with the flu, and it will now officially affect his availability for the regular season. A long-term absence isn't expected, but the Phillies likely won't want to rush the 22-year-old right-hander back after he went over three weeks without pitching.