The Phillies placed Kerkering (illness) on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a right forearm strain.

Though Philadelphia is officially attributing Kerkering's absence to begin the season to an arm injury, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com relays that the hard-throwing reliever's main focus is building back up from the case of the flu that kept him from pitching in any Grapefruit League games after March 1. Manager Rob Thomson told Zolecki that Kerkering is feeling "fine" after throwing one inning Wednesday in a simulated game at Phillies camp in Florida, with the skipper noting that the right-hander's fastball touched 98 miles per hour. Kerkering looks as though he should be ready to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment shortly, making him a candidate to return from the IL when first eligible April 9.