Kerkering (forearm/illness) will make two more rehab appearances with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday and Thursday before being activated from the 15-day injured list, Luke Arcaini of 102.5 FM Philadelphia reports.

Assuming he comes out of those outings with no issues, Kerkering should rejoin the Phillies bullpen when they return home this weekend for the start of a 10-game homestand. Kerkering has been out all season with a right forearm strain and an illness. He'll eventually be in line for high-leverage appearances, but it's possible the Phillies will ease him into those situations.