The Phillies reinstated Kerkering (forearm) from the 15-day injured list Sunday.

Right-hander Nick Nelson was optioned to Lehigh Valley to clear a spot on the 26-man roster for Kerkering, who is set to make his 2024 debut for the Phillies whenever he's able to get in a game. Though he was officially placed on the IL coming out of spring training with a right forearm strain, his season debut was delayed mostly because he missed extensive time during camp while recovering from a severe case of the flu. Kerkering dazzled over his four rehab appearances between the Single-A and Triple-A levels, however, tossing 4.1 scoreless frames while striking out 10 batters. He looks poised to immediately step into a high-leverage role out of the Philadelphia bullpen.