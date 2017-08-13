Play

Beato (hamstring) started a rehab assignment with High-A Clearwater on Saturday.

Beato pitched an inning, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out two. He'll probably need to make a few more rehab appearances before he comes off the disabled list later this week.

