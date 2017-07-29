Beato was called up by the Phillies on Saturday.

Beato returns to the majors for the first time since 2014 after spending the past three seasons at Triple-A. He's enjoyed a good deal of success with Lehigh Valley this season, but the lack of swing and miss in his game (7.0 K/9 this year, career 5.7 K/9 in majors) will likely prevent him from ever advancing out of the middle innings.