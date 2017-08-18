Phillies' Pedro Beato: Accepts assignment to Triple-A
Beato (hamstring) accepted his assignment to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday, Meghan Montemurro of The News Journal reports.
After injuring his hamstring two outs into his season debut for the Phillies he was designated for assignment and will return to Triple-A. Still, Beato has impressed this season for Lehigh Valley, posting a 2.72 ERA with 27 saves and 36 strikeouts in 46.1 innings.
