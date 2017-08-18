Play

Beato (hamstring) was designated for assignment Thursday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The Phillies added some infield depth in a corresponding move Thursday, selecting Pedro Florimon's contract from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Beato, who had been rehabbing from a hamstring injury, has been rather effective at the Triple-A level this season with a 2.72 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP across 46.1 innings there. He'll now be subject to waivers but could return to the Phillies if he goes unclaimed.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast