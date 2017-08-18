Phillies' Pedro Beato: Designated for assignment
Beato (hamstring) was designated for assignment Thursday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
The Phillies added some infield depth in a corresponding move Thursday, selecting Pedro Florimon's contract from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Beato, who had been rehabbing from a hamstring injury, has been rather effective at the Triple-A level this season with a 2.72 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP across 46.1 innings there. He'll now be subject to waivers but could return to the Phillies if he goes unclaimed.
More News
-
Phillies' Pedro Beato: Starts rehab assignment Saturday•
-
Phillies' Pedro Beato: Hits DL with hamstring strain•
-
Phillies' Pedro Beato: Injured in first game back in majors•
-
Phillies' Pedro Beato: Called up to majors•
-
Phillies' Pedro Beato: Sent to minors camp•
-
Phillies' Pedro Beato: Signs minor league deal with Phillies•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...