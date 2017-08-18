Beato (hamstring) was designated for assignment Thursday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The Phillies added some infield depth in a corresponding move Thursday, selecting Pedro Florimon's contract from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Beato, who had been rehabbing from a hamstring injury, has been rather effective at the Triple-A level this season with a 2.72 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP across 46.1 innings there. He'll now be subject to waivers but could return to the Phillies if he goes unclaimed.