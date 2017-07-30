Beato was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a left hamstring strain.

Beato was called to the majors Saturday and exited his first appearance with the hamstring injury. Mark Leiter was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to fill Beato's void in the bullpen. The injured reliever is eligible to return to action as soon as August 9, though he may require more time than that to heal.

