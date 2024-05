Marchan (back) has been transferred to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to continue his rehab assignment.

Marchan missed all of spring training and began the year on the injured list with a back issue. He played four rehab games with Single-A Clearwater, going 3-for-11 with a home run. With J.T. Realmuto and Garrett Stubbs holding down the catching duties with the Phillies, Marchan is likely to be optioned to Lehigh Valley once he comes off the IL.