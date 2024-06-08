Share Video

The Phillies recalled Marchan from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday.

Marchan will come up from the minors to serve as Philadelphia's 27th man during its two-game series with the Mets in London. Starter J.T. Realmuto has taken a beating behind the plate over the past several days, though it's still unlikely Marchan sees the field over the weekend.

