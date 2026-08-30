The Phillies plan to reinstate Marchan (knee) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

Active rosters expand to 28 players at the start of September, and the Phillies plan to reinstate the switch-hitting Marchan to provide the club with a third option at catcher along with J.T. Realmuto and Garrett Stubbs. Marchan, who's recovering from patellar tendinitis in left knee, is batting .206 with one RBI, five walks and three runs scored in 10 games thus far during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley.