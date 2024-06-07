Marchan will be recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to serve as the 27th man during this weekend's series in London against the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

J.T. Realmuto has been a little dinged up recently, so the Phillies have opted to carry a third catcher this weekend as insurance. Marchan will almost certainly be sent back down to Lehigh Valley early next week.