Marchan will be recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to serve as the 27th man during this weekend's series in London against the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
J.T. Realmuto has been a little dinged up recently, so the Phillies have opted to carry a third catcher this weekend as insurance. Marchan will almost certainly be sent back down to Lehigh Valley early next week.
