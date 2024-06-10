The Phillies returned Marchan to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday.
Marchan will head back to Lehigh Valley after he joined the Phillies over the weekend and served as the club's 27th man for its two-game set in London versus the Mets. He didn't appear in either contest and hasn't seen any big-league action since 2021.
