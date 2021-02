Suarez has yet to arrive at camp due to visa issues, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Suarez is one of five Phillies absent for that reason as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic interferes with international travel. The delay means the lefty won't have time to ramp up as a starter, though he was always a long shot at best to open in a rotation spot. He'll stand a decent chance at winning a bullpen role but isn't a lock to do so.