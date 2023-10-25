Suarez allowed three runs on six hits across 4.2 innings to take the loss in Tuesday's 4-2 defeat to the Diamondbacks in Game 7 of the NLCS. He struck out six.

Suarez's luck finally ran out, as he allowed three runs in a postseason outing for the first time in nine career playoff games. The majority of the damage came in the fifth inning, when Corbin Carroll knocked in an RBI single. Jeff Hoffman then replaced Suarez and allowed Carroll to score, which left Suarez with an additional run and stuck him in line for the loss. Suarez's postseason concludes with a sterling 1.93 ERA and 0.80 WHIP with 19 strikeouts across 18.2 innings.