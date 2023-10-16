Hoskins (knee) is not on the Phillies' NLCS roster.

Hoskins continues to work out at the team's spring training complex in Florida as he inches his way back from left ACL surgery. He's coming along well and there remains a chance he could be added to the roster for the World Series should Philadelphia advance, but that possibility is still very much up in the air. Hoskins, 30, will be a free agent this offseason.