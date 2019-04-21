Kingery was diagnosed with a mild right hamstring strain Saturday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Kingery was placed on the injured list earlier Saturday, but the results of his MRI were previously unknown. The diagnosis is good news for the 24-year-old, though he currently remains without a clear recovery timeline. Phil Gosselin is the only shortstop left on the roster for the Phillies with Jean Segura (hamstring) also on the injured list.

