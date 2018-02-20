Kingery will get some time at third base as well as potentially shortstop and center field this spring, The Athletic reports.

The Phillies' incumbent second baseman, Cesar Hernandez, has been one of their better players over the last few seasons, so the Phillies won't want to bench him to make room for Kingery. His easiest path to playing time may be at third base, where Maikel Franco has disappointed at the big-league level. Increasing Kingery's flexibility will give him multiple routes to major-league playing time, and while he still appears unlikely to break camp with the Phillies, he should be up at some point in the middle of the season and will have the ability to receive starts at several different positions.