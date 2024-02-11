Turnbull agreed Sunday with the Phillies on a one-year, $2 million contract, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. The contract includes up to $2 million in incentives.

Turnbull was non-tendered by the Tigers earlier in the offseason following an ineffective, injury-plagued 2023 campaign, but he'll be added to the Phillies' 40-man roster and should have a chance to compete for a back-end spot in the team's Opening Day rotation. The 31-year-old still has a minor-league option remaining and will most likely begin the season at Triple-A Lehigh Valley if he falls short in his bid for a rotation spot with Philadelphia, but an injury or two could quickly pave the way for him to surface with the big club. Turnbull should at least head into Phillies camp with a clean bill of health, and he has a decent overall track record at the big-league level to fall back on in spite of his struggles in 2023. Over 61 career appearances (60 starts) across 302.1 innings with the Tigers from 2018 through 2023, Turnbull logged a 4.55 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 12.3 K-BB%.