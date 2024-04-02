Walker (shoulder) threw a live batting practice session Tuesday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Phillies manager Rob Thomson relayed a scouting report from pitching coach Caleb Cotham, who watched the session and said Walker "looked really good." It's not clear how many times Walker will face hitters before being cleared for a rehab assignment, but Thomson indicated previously that they'll proceed slowly with the righty.
