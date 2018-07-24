Phillies' Tommy Hunter: Allows tying run
Hunter took his second blown save of the season after allowing one run on two hits Monday against the Dodgers, striking out a pair in two innings.
Hunter wasn't being asked to get the save, but blowing the lead in a close and late situation gives him a blown save nonetheless. He entered with a one-run lead in the seventh and couldn't keep the score that way, allowing Manny Machado to triple and score on a Max Muncy sacrifice fly. He stuck around in the eighth inning and managed to keep the score tied, giving him a respectable enough outing overall. Hunter's 4.50 ERA through 34 innings isn't particularly good for a late-inning reliever, but his underlying numbers (a 22.0 percent strikeout rate and a 4.7 percent walk rate) are solid. Assuming the Phillies trust that his results will eventually align with his performances, Hunter should remain in a high-leverage role and will be one of a small handful of candidates ready to step up should anything happen to top reliever Seranthony Dominguez.
