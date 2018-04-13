Hunter (hamstring) is set to pitch in an extended spring game Saturday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Hunter is expected to be ready to return after making a pair of rehab appearances, leaving him eligible to return sometime next week. When he arrives in Philadelphia, he'll assume a role as a setup man in front of Hector Neris. Neris' closer role isn't under any immediate threat, though he does have a 7.71 ERA through his first five appearances.