Phillies' Tommy Hunter: Set for rehab appearance
Hunter (hamstring) is set to pitch in an extended spring game Saturday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Hunter is expected to be ready to return after making a pair of rehab appearances, leaving him eligible to return sometime next week. When he arrives in Philadelphia, he'll assume a role as a setup man in front of Hector Neris. Neris' closer role isn't under any immediate threat, though he does have a 7.71 ERA through his first five appearances.
