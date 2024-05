Turner (hamstring) went through a workout at Citizens Bank Park for the second straight day Thursday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Turner went through agility drills and took grounders on the field and also hit in the indoor batting cage. While the Phillies are not ready to say the shortstop is progressing from his left hamstring strain ahead of schedule, it sure seems like he might be. Turner is less than two weeks into a projected six-week timetable.