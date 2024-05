Turner (hamstring) went through agility drills and fielded grounders at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Turner is less than two weeks removed from suffering a left hamstring strain, so it would seem to be a positive development that he's already working out on the field. Phillies manager Rob Thomson insisted Wednesday that "there is no timeline" for Turner's return, but it's possible the shortstop has a shot to beat the initially projected six-week timetable.