Turner was removed from Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets due to a left elbow contusion, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Turner was drilled by a pitch in the top of the seventh inning, though he was initially able to remain in the contest to run the bases. The early diagnosis brings good news, but the Phillies will undoubtedly keep a close eye on the star shortstop with the playoffs starting early next week. He'll be considered day-to-day and could be held out of the regular-season finale to help get him as healthy as possible for the postseason.