Merrifield is starting in left field and batting eighth for Monday's contest versus the Reds, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Merrifield wasn't in the lineup on Opening Day, but he's started each of the last three contests with the Phillies going up against three straight southpaws. Brandon Marsh is shifting over to center field while Merrifield plays left.
