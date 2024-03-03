Merrifield started Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins at third base, something he hasn't done in a regular-season game since 2016.

Merrifield may have had another year or two left as an everyday second baseman had he chosen to sign with a non-contender this winter, but his decision to sign with the Phillies means he'll have to prepare for a utility role. Just how often Merrifield finds himself in the lineup may depend primarily on the health and effectiveness of the Phillies' other options. Merrifield should start against most southpaws, in place of either Bryson Stott at second or Brandon Marsh in left field, but if he winds up featuring frequently against righties, it's probably because Johan Rojas played himself out of a starting role in center field. If that were to happen, the likely outcome would be Marsh in center with Merrifield in left in most games. As for the hot corner, that's Alec Bohm's spot, but Merrifield may now be the top backup.