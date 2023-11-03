Merrifield and the Blue Jays declined his mutual option for the 2024 season Thursday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The option was worth $18 million, so it's little surprise the team is willing to move on given that Merrifield lost playing down the final stretch of the season. He'll be entering his age-35 season, so Merrifield could be looking for a final payday. He maintained a .700 OPS with 11 home runs and 26 steals across 592 plate appearances in 2023.