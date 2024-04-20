Merrifield went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-0 win over the White Sox.

Merrifield took Garrett Crochet deep to lead off the fourth inning, extending the Phillies' lead to 7-0. The homer was Merrifield's first hit since April 7 -- he'd gone 0-for-11 in his previous five games while seeing sparse playing time in the short side of a platoon with Brandon Marsh in left field. Merrifield is now slashing just .129/.182/.226 with a stolen base through his first 11 contests this season.