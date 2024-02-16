Merrifield agreed to a one-year, $8 million contract with the Phillies on Friday that includes an $8 million club option for 2025, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Merrifield may not have an everyday spot in the lineup with his new team, but he should still be able to garner regular playing time between the infield and outfield thanks to his versatility. The 35-year-old played in 145 games for the Blue Jays last season and had a .272/.318/.382 slash line with 11 home runs, 67 RBI, 66 runs and 26 steals.