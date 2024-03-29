Merrifield is not the lineup for Friday's game against Atlanta. However, with the Phillies set to face lefties Saturday and Sunday, Merrifield will likely be in the lineup, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson described Merrifield as effectively the baseball equivalent of a sixth man in the NBA. Merrifield seems confident that he will force the skipper's hand and end up as a regular, as he reportedly told Thomson before signing that he would work himself into the lineup. The 35-year-old Merrifield enjoyed a resurgence last season and will be the top backup at several positions, at least for now.